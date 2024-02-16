Maids of Athena Astoria Nymphs Chapter Spreads Love at Ronald McDonald House

Events

The Maids of Athena (MOA) Astoria Nymphs Chapter #119 volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House New York Metro location in New Hyde Park. Left to right: Julia Ragoussis, Vicki Tregerides, Adrianna Ragoussis, Chapter President Mary Zouvelos, Nicole Tiliakos, DOP District 6 Marshall and Liaison to Astoria MOA Effie Argyropoulos, Treasurer Julia Kokkosis, and Recording Secretary Vasia Mamalakis. Photo: Effie Argyropoulos

ASTORIA, NY – The Maids of Athena Astoria Nymphs Chapter #119 embraced the spirit of sisterhood and community service as they gathered on February 11 to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House New York Metro location in New Hyde Park.

The sisters, joined by their Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Liaison Effie Argyropoulos, rolled up their sleeves and got to work, baking an array of delicious treats that would surely bring smiles to the faces of both children and adults alike. From cookies to cupcakes, each baked good was made with love and care. After cleaning up, the sisters also took the time to write Valentine’s Day messages, expressing words of encouragement and solidarity to those in need.

The Astoria Nymphs Chapter would like to thank Ronald McDonald Metro New York for opening up their home to them and they look forward to supporting the Ronald McDonald House NY Greek Division in May for the Niki Sideris Annual Walk and Spring Festival. You can join in rallying for the cause by making a donation online: https://secure-give.rmh-newyork.org/astoriaMOA.

Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles are actively recruiting in Astoria. Prospective members can reach out to [email protected] for more information.