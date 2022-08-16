x

August 16, 2022

Tourism

Magma Santorini: A Lava-Themed Hyatt Resort Now Open

August 16, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Magma resort
The resort is part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection. Photo by Magma Resort Santorini/Instagram

Greece has undoubtedly some of the most unique summer destinations to add to your bucket list, and the opening of Hyatt’s Magma Resort in Santorini should definitely be one of them.

The five-star resort is part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, which is Hyatt’s independent upscale and luxury hotel collection. The property features 54 guest rooms, including 24 suites, with 46 of those accommodations having private pools or hot tubs. The opening took place on August 10.

Magma Santorini lies above the lava slopes and between the vineyards of Santorini’s serener side, surrounded by views of the Aegean Sea, best experienced from the large terrace furnished with a bonfire and plenty of seating. The resort itself is designed to complement the landscape, with natural features and colors inside and out that match the encompassing terrain.

The first Hyatt on a Greek island. Photo by Magma Resort Santorini/Instagram

Visitors can expect to experience a unique culinary adventure at The Magma by Spondi restaurant, overseen by a two-starred Michelin chef, and featuring seats on a terrace with sweeping views of the sea.

A beautiful spa with an indoor pool and low-slung white sofas await visitors as well as the requisite infinity pool which is a sanctuary of tranquillity for both the body and spirit. Only less than a kilometer away you can find a winery and plenty of activities to jump on board like volcano and hot spring tours with catamaran trips.

While Magma Resort is not located on a beach, it is just two kilometers from the black-sand-and-pebble beach of Exo Gialos.

The Magma Resort is the latest addition to Hyatt’s The Unbound Collection, which features properties like palace-hotels in France and a 175-room hotel in China that has a private path to the Great Wall.

Located on the lava-made slopes of Vourvoulos in Santorini. Photo by Magma Resort Santorini/Instagram

 

 

