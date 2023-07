USA

ATHENS – Joining a list of celebrities summering in Greece during a blistering heatwaves and fires raging in several spots and islands, NBA legend Magic Johnson displayed his new passion as a co-owner of the Washington Commanders NFL team.

Johnson, 63, and his family shared a sweet photo of him and his family wearing the team’s new merchandise, a few years after it changed its name from Redskins to… nothing… and now the Commanders.

In a tweet, Johnson wrote: “My family and I rocking our new Commanders swag on the yacht today in Greece,” alongside the photo next to the vessel, which looked bigger than a basketball court, or maybe a football field.

It wasn’t said where they were or going but he might even run into other big American names vacationing in Greece, Matt Damon being spotted on Mykonos.