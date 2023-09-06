x

September 6, 2023

Magic Johnson Meets with Washington Commanders Players for the First Time

September 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Magic Johnson
FILE - Magic Johnson, a member of the group buying the Washington Commanders, speaks at an introductory NFL football news conference at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Friday, July 21, 2023. Magic Johnson made a surprise appearance at Washington Commanders practice Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, talking to players and coaches for the first time since becoming a part-owner of the NFL franchise. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Magic Johnson made a surprise appearance at Washington Commanders practice Wednesday, talking to players and coaches for the first time since becoming a part-owner of the NFL franchise.

Johnson stopped by the practice facility to address the team at a pre-practice meeting. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports.

“It was awesome, man, just to be able to hear what he had to say and be able to ask him questions at the end and pick his brain,” Howell said. “He’s been through so many different teams and not only as a player but as an owner and won so many championships on both sides of it.”

Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance.

The Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He is one of more than a dozen owners who are part of the group controlled by Josh Harris, which bought the team for $6.05 billion from Dan Snyder.


By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer

