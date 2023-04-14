Maestro in Blue: Why We Need MoreGreek TV

Guest Viewpoints

The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts an event on March 15 celebrating ‘Maestro’ which received the first ever exclusive global distribution deal for a Greek scripted television series on Netflix. (Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Greece in New York)

BOSTON – On March 17, Netflix premiered its first Greek television series, Maestro in Blue. Created by and starring Christoforos Papakaliatis, Maestro follows a musician named Orestis who travels to the small island Paxos following the COVID-19 pandemic to produce a music festival on the island featuring the local’s talent. The musician is faced with assimilating into the culture of a small island and an unexpected love story with a pianist. The cast includes singer Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Marisa Triantafyllidou, Giannis Tsortekis, Antinoos Albanis, Stefania Goulioti, Klelia Andriolatou, Orestis Halkias, and Giorgos Benos.

Speaking at a Netflix event, Netflix Italia manager of content acquisitions Veronic Vitali said, “‘Maestro’ is a great example of… a show that feels very local, very Greek. But at the same time, it touches on universal themes like forbidden love, human nature, conflicts, family.”

And connect it did. Outside of my inner circle texting updates about our progress in the show and the status of Orestis and Klelia’s relationship, Greek, Greek-Americans, and Hellenophiles took to Twitter to share their excitement about the new series.

As of March 22, the Greek series broke records and entered the platform’s top 10 most streamed series.

It’s not hard to understand why people like the show. Beyond incorporating relatable themes of love, heartache, and family drama, the show is filmed in Greece! Filmed on the island of Paxos, the show provides breathtaking scenery of the Mediterranean and mountains.

As one of approximately 1.5 million Greek-Americans, it is difficult to find Greek television or movies to stream. Greek-Americans are restricted in the choice of Greek language television and film, often having to choose between small website streaming services or a higher cable bill for a premium subscription.

It’s just as difficult to find reviews about the shows that do exist, the closest being Greek and Greek-Americans’ excited tweets following the premiere date.

Not only does providing Greek television provide content for immigrants from Greece looking for familiar content but providing Greek language television helps improve language competency for children and adults in the diaspora. Greek media provides firsthand knowledge of how real conversations are structured and provides exposure to words and phrases that are not otherwise taught at home or in a classroom. Where for those who develop Greek as a second language, having pop-culture resources easily accessible helps learners engage with the language and learn about the culture.

The series will have one more season that began filming on April 1 in Athens and Paxos. Hopefully by the next season premiere, Maestro in Blue will be one of several Greek television shows premiering on the streaming service.

Madison Xagoraris is a master’s Journalism student at Northeastern University and President of the Northeastern Hellenic Society.