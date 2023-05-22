Real Madrid’s 3.2-Second Miracle Seals EuroLeague Title, Olympiacos Left Stunned

SPORTS

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA – Olympiacos… suffered a self-inflicted defeat in Kaunas and fell to Real Madrid with a narrow score of 79-78, granting the Madrid team their 11th EuroLeague title in history and leaving the Piraeus team with the bitter taste of second place.

It was the ultimate final, the culmination that the entire European basketball community had been waiting for. Olympiacos and Real Madrid engaged in an intense battle on the court of Zalgiris Arena on Sunday (May 21). With just 3.2 seconds left on the clock, Sergio Llull made a crucial basket that sealed the final score of 79-78, securing another EuroLeague triumph for the Madrid team.

Everything that was discussed prior to the match, everything that unfolded during the game, played out before our eyes in the most shocking fashion for Olympiacos.

Led by Spanoulis, Kanon, Papapetrou, Vezenkov, and Fall, Olympiacos took the court, while Williams-Goss, Hanga, Musa, and Edy Tavares represented Real Madrid. Kanon kicked off the night with the first shot, scoring three points (3-0), and later sank a second three-pointer to bring the score to 6-5. The Piraeus team aggressively attacked the paint, causing trouble for Real Madrid’s zone defense with their excellent passing. However, Fall’s second foul in the 6th minute (14-9) posed a minor setback. Yet, it was insignificant in the grand scheme of things, as the defense remained solid. Papapetrou’s shot extended the lead to ten points (22-12), and Vezenkov’s floater widened the gap to twelve (24-12).

Coach Bartzokas initiated the second quarter (24-17) with McKissic and Black alongside Sloukas, Papapetrou, and Vezenkov. However, the impact on the team’s big men was significant. Real Madrid embarked on a 0-9 run, narrowing the gap, and Tavares tied the game at 29-29. The Spanish team maintained their zone defense unchanged, and Rodriguez’s three-pointer provided them with a 2-point lead (29-31), extending their individual score to 5-19. Nonetheless, the match did not unfold as expected. McKissic made significant contributions to scoring, especially from the perimeter, and his shot tied the game at 45-45, the halftime score.

The manner in which Olympiacos commenced the second half was enthralling. Kanon exhibited exceptional basketball skills, the ball movement was flawless, and the American player scored rapidly. Had Vezenkov been more efficient, the score of 57-52 in the 26th minute would have posed a greater challenge for Real Madrid. However, apart from their two standout players who had a good shooting night, the Piraeus team lacked other reliable scorers. It wasn’t until McKissic rejuvenated the team’s spirit, maintaining the score at 63-59 in the third quarter, that Coach Bartzokas’ team stayed competitive.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Vezenkov scored five consecutive points, elevating the score to 68-61 by the 32nd minute. He then sank a remarkable three-pointer from the corner, pushing the score to 74-67. In the ensuing possession, a technical foul on the Real Madrid bench resulted in two out of three free throws for Vezenkov and Kanon, extending the lead to 76-70 by the 37th minute. The American player then converted a two-pointer from a side position, making it 78-72. Although achieving a three-possession lead was challenging, Kanon gained possession through a deflection on Tavares’ penetration, bringing Olympiacos tantalizingly close to their dream with 1:28 remaining.

Real Madrid took the lead with a three-pointer from Rodriguez and a two-pointer from Llull over the outstretched arms of Fall (78-79 with 3.2 seconds left). Olympiacos had the final possession, prompting Coach Bartzokas to call a timeout. Walker inbounded the ball, Sloukas received it, but under intense pressure, he missed the shot, allowing Real Madrid to claim the EuroLeague title.

Quarter scores: 24-17, 45-45, 63-59, 78-79.

OLYMPIACOS (Bartzokas): Walker, Kanon 21 (5), Larentzakis, Fall, Sloukas 6 (1), Vezenkov 29 (2), Papapetrou 6 (2), Bolomboy 2, Black, McKissic 14 (2).

REAL MADRID (Laso): Williams-Goss 9 (1), Causeur 11 (3), Randolph 3 (1), Fernandez 3, Hanga 2, Hezonja 12 (2), Rodriguez 15 (2), Tavares 13, Llull 2, Abalde 3 (1), Garuba 6 (2).