January 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

General News

Madison, Wisconsin’s Parthenon Gyros Named US’ #2 Best Spot

January 8, 2022
By The National Herald
195564001_4401481553209130_320055442920359118_n
Parthenon Gyros. (Photo via Facebook)

You want to get into a good food argument with Greeks, you start with spanakopita about who makes the best and try bringing up who makes the best gyro and Greek restaurant owners will start slinging more than hash.

The food review site Mashed named the Top 10 Gyro places in the United States and Parthenon Gyros in Madison, Wisconsin – with a bevy of hungry University of Wisconsin students around – was named one of them, a place serving up them up since 1972.

It was founded by Greek immigrants and now is owned by their grandchildren, operated by Erin Vranas and her husband Dimitri, who have managed to make the gyro exciting too, with options adding spicy giardiniera peppers to the Cluck ‘n Caesar with grilled chicken and Caesar salad dressing and the Mega Gyro that’s 50 percent bigger.

It makes handcrafted versions with tzatziki and grinds whole cuts of beef and lamb for the gyro meat, reported Madison magazine.

“The beef and lamb is succulent, the tomatoes, onion and parsley are fresh, and that extra-special tzatziki sauce will have you craving extra,” Mashed said.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

