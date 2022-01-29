Made-in-Greece Brand Laiik Launches New Greek Sneaker Fit for Artemis

Arts

NEW YORK – Three years after redefining the classic Greek leather sandal for the modern American and international woman, US-based footwear brand Laiik is expanding its proud Greek craftsmanship into one of the most popular and difficult categories: hand-crafted, leather sneakers.

With their playful aesthetic that blends modern with classic tradition, Laiik spent over a year designing and refining their first, sumptuous and environmentally-responsible leather sneaker, the Artemis. “Like the Greek goddess of the hunt, herself,” Laiik co-founder Helene Theros said, “we wanted to build a sneaker at one with the natural world. So we set out to create something unique, a beautiful sneaker that is at once uniquely Greek – classically stylish, durable, comfortable – yet most importantly, raising the bar when it comes to environmental responsibility and sustainability.”

Just like with their handmade sandals, it always starts with the leather. The sneaker is dressed on the outside in a mixture of buttery vegetable-tanned and chromium-free leathers free from harmful toxins that pollute ground-water. And on the inside, the Artemis’ leather lining is non-toxic, completely biodegradable, breathable, and incredibly soft. “From the beginning, we knew we wanted this shoe to contribute, and even raise the bar, towards a sustainable fashion cycle,” Helene Theros said, “but of course as a sneakerhead myself, I really didn’t want us to sacrifice comfort or style. I think we’re achieving that.”

Not satisfied with only what’s on top, Laiik made sure that its environmental footprint mattered where the rubber meets the road- quite literally. After searching across Europe, Laiik discovered a sole manufacturer in Portugal with an innovative line of rubber sneaker soles utilizing 70% recycled rubber. According to Helene’s brother and co-founder, Nickolas Theros, “we really did want to leave no stone unturned when it came to being future friendly. Once, however long from now, the soles of our Artemis sneaker have finished their life cycle, they can be again reprocessed as new material for new sneakers. We’re pretty excited about that.”

Available initially in three rich textures and colors, including a textured all white and a Hellenic blue and white, the Artemis features little big details, most noticeably its proud λ (lambda) swoosh and a touch of Greek inspired hardware.

Always hand-crafted, Laiik’s Artemis sneaker, as well as its collection of sandals, shoes and boots, are made proudly in two family-owned factories in Athens, Greece, from the best European materials they can find.

More about Laiik and its ethos is available online: laiik.com.