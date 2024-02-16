x

February 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Health

Lyme Disease Case Counts in the US Rose by almost 70% in 2022 due to a Change in how it’s Reported

February 16, 2024
By Associated Press
Lyme Disease
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick, a carrier of Lyme disease. (CDC via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Lyme disease cases in the U.S. jumped nearly 70% in 2022, which health officials say is not due to a major increase of new infections but instead a change in reporting requirements.

Reported cases surpassed 62,000 in 2022, after averaging about 37,000 a year from 2017 through 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report released Thursday. Numbers for 2023 will be released later this year.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne infection in the U.S., occurring mostly in the Northeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic states.

An estimated 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with it each year, but only a fraction are officially reported.

Traditionally, health departments received positive lab tests and went back to doctor’s offices to gather more information about the patients. But reporting fell off in 2020 and 2021 when health department staffers were busy working on COVID-19.

Starting in 2022, all that’s required to report cases — at least in high-incidence states — is a positive lab test. It’s possible that better, more sensitive testing is being used more and that may have contributed to the increase, but it’s too early to tell, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Health
More People Die after Smoking Drugs than Injecting them, US Study Finds

NEW YORK — Smoking has surpassed injecting as the most common way of taking drugs in U.

Science
Employees in Europe are Ιncreasingly Ιntegrating AI in Τheir Workplace
Science
Erratic Weather Fueled by Climate Change Will Worsen Locust Outbreaks, Study Finds

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

NEW YORK — Lyme disease cases in the U.

NEW YORK — Smoking has surpassed injecting as the most common way of taking drugs in U.

SOMERVILLE, MA - Opa Greek Yeeros, which closed in Somerville, MA – adjacent to Boston – has reopened with new owners who are keeping the same name and menu after it was closed down in September 2023 over unpaid taxes by the former owner.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.