Lydia Koniordou Stars Off-Broadway in World Premiere of ‘Troy Too’ at HERE in NYC

Greece’s finest classical actresses, Lydia Koniordou, is set to star Off-Broadway in the world premiere of Troy Too, May 11-21 at HERE in NYC. Photo: Avra Sidiropoulou

NEW YORK – Greece’s finest classical actresses, Lydia Koniordou, is set to star Off-Broadway in the world premiere of Troy Too, a poetic play in dialogue with Euripides’ The Trojan Women and the current crises of COVID, climate change, and racism. Directed by Avra Sidiropoulou, Koniordou leads a multiracial cast and brings a modern and ancient Hecuba to life in English and ancient Greek. Persona Theater Company in Athens and Theater Three Collaborative in New York, two companies known for their social justice work, are proud to present this limited engagement at HERE, 145 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, May 11–21. Tickets are now on sale at www.here.org.

Crafted in the heat of 2020 from language found on the streets during the protests for racial justice, in hospitals during the COVID lockdown, and from the mouths of endangered fish in the sea, Troy Too is an enraged and poignant play of what we have survived, and a poetic elegy for those who did not. Greek director Sidiropoulou, known for her innovative multimedia stagings of modern and classical texts, brings Troy Too shockingly alive in an international production that cuts across languages and cultures. The play, one of the first to tackle the COVID pandemic, is an angry yet beautiful communal lament, one that has been lacking from public life.

“Troy Too solidifies our present moment, when three fatal threats, COVID, climate change, and racism, can be understood as one interrelated planetary crisis,” said playwright Karen Malpede. “The piece is a memory of a crucially traumatic historical moment, and a prediction of suffering to come, unless we heed the experiences of the victims.”

“Troy Too seized my heart upon first reading,” said director Avra Sidiropoulou. “It speaks to our present-day global crisis in powerful ways. I’m honored to bring Karen’s vision to the stage with a thrilling international cast and creative team.”

Troy Too is dedicated to the memory of George Bartenieff (1933–2022), co-founder with Malpede of Theater Three Collaborative and actor, producer, activist, extraordinaire. Troy Too features Bartenieff on audio in his final performance.

Joining Koniordou in performance are Tommie J. Moore, Abigail Ramsay, Najla Said, David Glover, Ilker Oztop, and Di Zhu along with Ilia Pappa and Anthi Savvaki on film. The cast also includes a chorus of young students and graduates based in New York.

The creative team includes Tony Giovannetti (scenic and lighting design), Carissa Kelly and Sally Ann Parsons (costume design), Vanias Apergis (composer), Michael Demetrius (director of photography and video art), Elena Vannoni (assistant director), Miriam Crowe (assistant lighting designer), and Jee Duman (Production Stage Manager).

Ten performances of Troy Too will take place May 11–21 at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Thursday-Saturday at 7 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM. There will be two talkback sessions with the cast immediately following the matinee performances. Critics are welcome as of May 11, which also serves as the opening. Tickets, at $10 (x10), $20 (standard), $30 (true cost), and $40 (Pay it Forward), are available at www.here.org. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Troy Too is made possible with the support of the J. F. Costopoulos Foundation, Nina Kamberos, and Aspa & Andreas Andreades.

The production is a part of [email protected]: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.