Luxury Resort Amazone Partially Reopens After Peloponnese Fire

Two fire fighting airplanes and a helicopter on Tuesday morning joined in the fight to put out a forest fire that started the previous day in Korakia, within the municipality of Kranidi, Argolida.(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The luxury resort Amanzoe on Argolikos Gulf coast of Greece’s Peloponnese, has reopened some facilities in the aftermath of a fire that came within a few yards of consuming it, beat back by firefighters and volunteers.

The blaze was in Korakia, near Kranidi and was so intense that guests paying big money for serenity had to be evacuated as the flames tore through the countryside, a reminder of the disastrous wildfires of 2021.

Some seaside villas have reopened for guests, to be followed from July 21 by several pavilions, the hotel announced and all services and facilities are now fully operational as there was only minor damage to a few pavilions, it was said.

The hotel management said the area would be reforested as it’s a major part of the attraction and for now guests will have a few of the charred countryside, plans that for every tree planted the hotel would make an equivalent donation to the fire services that helped protect the resort from the blaze closing in.