December 16, 2023

SPORTS

Luton Captain Tom Lockyer Collapses During Premier League Match. The Game Was Abandoned

December 16, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards gestures on the pitch as his player Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was abandoned Saturday after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field midway through the second half.

Both teams left the field while Lockyer received medical treatment for around seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

The 29-year-old Lockyer was eventually carried away on a stretcher. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Lockyer, a center back who plays international soccer for Wales, had fallen to the ground without any other player near him. Players from both teams were alert to the incident and called for help. Luton manager Rob Edwards also ran onto the field of play.

Lockyer collapsed during Luton’s win over Coventry in the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May. He was taken to the hospital for further tests.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half as the Houston Rockets overcame an early double-digit deficit and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 103-96 on Friday night.

As Holidays Approach, Migrants Face Eviction from New York City Shelters

NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a cold, grim New Year for thousands of migrant families living in New York City’s emergency shelter system.

NEW YORK – The goal of merging Attica Bank with Pancretan Bank is the creation of a new banking organization, which will have assets worth 8 billion euros, a low non-performing loan index, and adequate capital to finance Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMSs), which currently do not have access to banking credit according to Alexandros Exarchou, Partner of Thrivest Holdings.

PARIS (AP) — A pivotal moment in the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is set for Saturday, with the installation of a golden rooster atop its spire.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin 's supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has welcomed the announcement that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

