April 7, 2023

Luring the Rich: 10 Million Euro Yacht Marina Coming to Greece

April 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Yacht FILE Photo: Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos
FILE Photo: Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos

ATHENS – As Greece tourism more and more is catering to the super-wealthy and their needs, the global marina network D-Marin said it will build a 10-million euro ($10.91 million) yacht facility in western Greece.

It will develop the Pylos Marina in in partnership with TEMES to boost the marine industry in Pylos and the Messinia region on the country’s western Peloponnesian coast that’s often overlooked despite having luxury resorts.

S.A. The investment hopes to boost the marine industry to the Pylos and Messinia region and enrich the yachting experience for visitors, said SuperYacht Times.

This addition would increase D-Marin’s portfolio to 20 stunning marina locations across the globe and greater investment in Greece where yachting is a favorite for the super-rich wanting find more docking and touring islands.

Pylos Marina will join three other luxury D-Marin marinas across Greece with maritime tourism and yachting expected to play a significant part in Greece’s future tourism growth, the site said.

“The Messinia region has the potential to be one of the Mediterranean’s finest yachting locations,” D-Marin CEO Oliver Dörschuck told the site. “With our highly reputable partner TEMES, we are committed to integrating the local needs as we transform the offering and put this exceptional location on the map of maritime tourism,” he also said.

Pylos Marina has a berthing capacity of 129 yachts up to 30-metres and will include berths specifically for the local fishing fleet. The marina is located in the Bay of Navarino, with D-Marin reporting that it is protected from wind.

The decision for D-Marin and TEMES to invest in Pylos Marina for the next 40 years was made by the Hellenic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece, the site said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

