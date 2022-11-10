x

November 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Culture

Luke Combs Tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis Honored

November 10, 2022
By Associated Press
Luke Combs
Luke Combs accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he’s taken home the night’s top honor.

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating the award to his wife and newborn child. His win came after a performance-packed three hour show that honored country icons and new voices.

“Country is sounding more country than it has in a long time tonight,” Combs said. He also won album of the year for “Growin’ Up.”

The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin'” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who like Lynn died last month, was honored with a fiery tribute by Elle King and the Black Keys.

Alan Jackson accepted the lifetime achievement award, recounting how a movie about Hank Williams inspired him to move to Nashville when he was flat broke. He teared up during his speech, ending it by telling the audience, “I’m still living that honky tonk dream, y’all.”

Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year and Old Dominion won the trophy for vocal group.

Chris Stapleton won male vocalist of the year, his sixth win in the category. Bryan, Combs, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen were also nominated.

“All the guys in this category deserve this award,” Stapleton said.

He dedicated the honor to his 12-year-old daughter, who’s birthday was Wednesday.

Emerging country superstar Lainey Wilson was the leading nominee with six nods, taking home trophies for new artist and female vocalist.

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” won song of the year. The song featured CMA Awards host Luke Bryan, who Davis called to the stage to hug.

Bryan co-hosted the show at Bridgestone Arena along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country’s biggest stars for the evening were Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series and presented Combs the night’s top honor.

Perry took the stage and performed “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett during the show.

 

RELATED

Cinema
Festival Documentary “For I Know My Weakness” Available Now on Prime Video and Tubi

LOS ANGELES - November 10, 2022 - ( Newswire.

Cinema
Snoop Dogg Biopic Is in Development with Universal Pictures
Cinema
Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get “Spirited” in Holiday Musical

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor.

PHOENIX — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology.

NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, visiting Jerusalem, was awarded the  Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by President Isaac Herzog although Israel has renewed relations with Turkey, which is drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus' coast.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings