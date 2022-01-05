x

January 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

Lukaku Αpologizes and Wants to Restore Trust at Chelsea

January 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Romelu Lukaku apologized for going public with his unhappiness at Chelsea and promised Tuesday to restore trust with fans, teammates and manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgium striker had said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play.

Tuchel reacted by leaving Lukaku, Chelsea’s record signing, out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday.

“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset that I caused,” Lukaku said Tuesday in an interview with club media. “Obviously, it’s up to me now to restore your trust and I’ll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games, trying to make sure that we win games.

“To the manager, I apologize and also to my teammates and the board because I think it was not the right moment also,” he continued. “I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and that I perform for the team in the best manner.”

Lukaku held talks with Tuchel on Monday and returned to training Tuesday, putting him in contention to play in Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals.

“We have had enough time to clear the air and move on,” Tuchel said. “He is very aware of what happened and what he created and he feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it. He has no other choice.”

Tuchel said he believes Lukaku can regain everyone’s trust and have a long-term future at a club where he arrived in the offseason from Inter Milan for $135 million on a five-year deal for a second spell.

“Before the interview, I never had the slightest doubt he is not committed because his actions on the pitch, off the pitch and in his private life all go in the same direction,” Tuchel said. “He is an emotional guy. He doesn’t hold back with his opinions and sometimes he carries his heart on his tongue.”

“Does this reflect the overall mood and attitude that he shows? Absolutely clear no. Was the intention to create trouble? Was the intention to leave the club? Was the intention to put pressure on the coach? Absolutely no. I cannot see it. Of course he should have known better. That’s what we have to clean and clear the air together.”

If Lukaku does return to the team against Tottenham, he will take on an opponent managed by Antonio Conte, who got the best out of the striker during their time together at Inter.

After opening his second stint with Chelsea with four goals in his first four games, Lukaku had to wait nearly three months for his next goal, in which period he had six weeks out injured and also contracted the coronavirus.

Lukaku had, though, scored in three of his last four games before getting dropped against Liverpool.

“It’s about adaption — adaption to the league, adaption to a different team, to different teammates, and then comes injury and COVID,” Tuchel said.

“We are in a totally normal place with him. And he is willing to learn, to adapt. He comes to the most intense league in the world and it takes time. He was in the latest games very decisive and we have no doubts he will be a big influence and have a big impact.”

RELATED

SPORTS
Djokovic Medical Exemption Sparks Australian Open Debate

BRISBANE, Australia — With his medical exemption approved, Novak Djokovic may have some explaining to do when he gets to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

SPORTS
Mired in Slump, Nets Set to See What Kyrie Irving Can Do
SPORTS
Raiders Set NFL Record with 5 Last-Second Victories

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American Spyros P Skouras, the motion picture pioneer and movie executive who changed the status quo of American cinema, could undoubtedly see his own life story become a film.

General News

WOODSIDE, NY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Assembly Members Brian Barnwell, Zohran Mamdani, and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Council Members Tiffany Cabán and Julie Won, and Woodside on the Move announced a series of new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for the week of January 3 throughout western Queens.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 3 released the following statement and attached report cards recapping her first year in office representing New York's 11th Congressional District: "My office prides itself on providing outstanding constituent services for the residents of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.

Associations

United States

Video

Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm in US as Omicron Rises

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings