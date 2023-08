SPORTS

A sold-out crowd at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana was in for a treat from the moment the game started between Slovenia and Greece.

Luka Doncic mesmerized the audience, but in a thriller finish Greece managed to get the win playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo in a preparation game for the Word Cup, winning 98-91.

Doncic tabbed a triple-double with 20 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds, but in the end, he did not manage to get a win for his team, but nonetheless the Slovenian crowd did enjoy some Luka magic.

Source: eurohoops