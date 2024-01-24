x

January 24, 2024

Lt. Gov. Kounalakis: Here in California, Reproductive Freedom Is a Constitutional Right

January 24, 2024
By The National Herald
The leading candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)
FILE - Lieutenant Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis. (File Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis is currently running for Governor. She released a statement on January 22, highlighting that “here in California, reproductive freedom is a constitutional right.”

Her full statement follows:

Today marks the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects the right to an abortion.

While we should be celebrating this historic decision and win for reproductive rights, we instead continue to face the aftermath and consequences of the far-right Justices overturning that decision and abolishing a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is running for Governor of California. Photo: Eleni Kounalakis’ campaign

In red states across the nation, outrageous restrictions continue to be implemented against reproductive care.

While women continue to face challenge after challenge to access life-saving care, Donald Trump has been boasting about his role in that decision. He is proud that one in three women of reproductive age now lives under an abortion ban.

But here in California, reproductive freedom is a constitutional right. I was proud to help lead the effort to codify access to abortion in California’s Constitution, and if I have the opportunity to serve as governor of our great state, that won’t change.

We welcome women seeking abortion access with open arms because that is what’s right. We respect a woman’s right to make decisions about their body.

California has shown the country and the world that we stand in defiance of the idea that a woman’s body is anyone’s but her own. And we’ve set the stage for other states to follow.

We’ve amended our state’s constitution to include the right to abortion and contraception by passing Proposition 1, which I was proud to sponsor.

We’ve invested more than $200 million to expand abortion access and reproductive care.

And we’ve passed legislation that protects patients and providers from civil liability, eliminates copays for abortion care, and creates an abortion navigation website for Californians and those who come here to seek care.

But we know our work is far from over.

So today, as we reach the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we must remind ourselves that the fight to protect reproductive freedom continues. And if I am elected the first female governor of California, reproductive freedom will be my priority.

Thank you,

Eleni Kounalakis

