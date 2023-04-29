Low Attendance at Pre-Parade Events in Boston

General News

An event celebrating Greek Independence organized by the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England was held on Friday, April 28 at the State House in Boston. Photo: Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – The event celebrating Greek Independence organized by the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England on Friday, April 28 at the State House in Boston was poorly attended, and there were even fewer people at the reception that followed at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston.

The event at the State House was not held this year in legislative chamber, but rather in Gardner Auditorium. Excluding the members of the choir of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, the four Evzones from Greece, and the students of the Greek Day School of the Holy Trinity Community of Lowell, MA and their teachers, the rest of the audience consisted of about thirty-five persons, including the members of the Federation’s board of directors.

It should be noted that on the same day, the visit to Boston of the President of South Korea caused traffic jams.

The reception that followed at the Consulate General, which is located in close proximity to the State House, was even less well attended.

The event at the State House began with a prayer led by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and the performance of the national anthems of Greece and the United States by the Choir under the direction of Professor Fr. Romanos Karanos.

Messages were delivered by Consul General Simeon Tegos and the President of the Federation Vasilios Kafkas, while the event was introduced by Greek-American state legislator Bruce Tarr, who also read the Proclamation issued by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy. The Federation presented Tarr with a small amphora in recognition of his many years of involvement in organizing and presenting the event at the governor’s mansion.

Two 5th grade students from Lowell Greek Day School gave speeches on March 25. William Regan presented in English and George Kefalas in Greek. The full text of the speech of William Regan follows:

‘The Role of Women During the Greek Revolution of 1821’

Greek women played very important roles during the Revolution of 1821. Many women wanted to actively help, and that is exactly what they did. There were numerous ways that women contributed to the war. Most importantly, they fed the soldiers, took care of the injured, and continued running their homes and families. Some women used their money to buy resources for the soldiers and others even fought in the war.

During the Revolution, women courageously fought alongside men or in their place. Greek women did not want men to be the only ones fighting during the Revolution. Some women bravely dressed up as men and fought on the front line both on land and on the sea. For example, a young Spartan, Constantina Zacharias, was one of the first women to take up arms. She was put in charge of 500 men.

The women who did not fight in the war supported the soldiers by strengthening their morale. Like the men, Greek women risked and sacrificed their lives for the honor and freedom of their country. In addition, women were appointed caretakers of the camps. They were responsible for supplies such as food, munitions, weapons, clothing, etc. The women would cook meals and feed the soldiers. They would patch and wash their clothes. Women became nurses and comforted the wounded. They aided men if they were injured and created the first hospital units. Women also acted like spies and transported top secret documents and held secret meetings in their homes.

Many ordinary Greek women left their mark on the war, but there were also leading female figures who stood out. Laskarina Bouboulina supported the war by supplying equipment to the soldiers that were battling. She was famous for being the head of her own fleet of ships and the first woman in history to be given the title of ‘Admiral’. She was a Greek naval commander whose eight ships took part in the naval blockade at Nafplio. Bouboulina was a heroine of the Greek War of Independence because she devoted herself, her ships, and her fortune to the fight for independence.

Another famous woman that helped in the Greek Revolution was Mando Mavrogenous. Mavrogenous was a very wealthy woman who contributed her fortune to the Revolution. She also encouraged her European friends to donate money and guns. To help the war even more, she sold her jewelry to provide financial support to the soldiers and their families. Mavrogenous was honored by the Greek State with the rank of Lieutenant General and is remembered as one of the most important heroines of the 1821 Revolution.

Women greatly contributed to the Revolution of 1821. They had a major and vital impact. They were fierce and brave fighters for their cause. The Revolution of 1821 would not have been successful if it was not for the aid and support of these heroic women.