Politics

ATHENS – Andreas Loverdos in a letter to PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis announced his decision to leave the party.

“As of today, I am resigning from all PASOK-KINAL bodies, without exception, in which I participate. I am also resigning as a member of the party. The reasons for my resignation are purely political and I stated them in a highly confidential letter today to the president of the party”, Loverdos pointed out in his statement, without however making them public.