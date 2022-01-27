Love Scores 25, Cavs Make 19 3s and Stun Champion Bucks (Highlights)

SPORTS

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) strips the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) under pressure from Evan Mobley (4) and Rajon Rondo (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 115-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and Cleveland beat defending NBA champion Milwaukee.

The Cavs made 19 3-pointers, won for the eighth time in nine games and leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings. Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland. Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.

HORNETS 158, PACERS 126

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s.

With the victory, Charlotte snapped a two-game losing streak and pulled off a four-game sweep of the injury-depleted Pacers.

Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points. The Pacers have lost three in a row and seven of nine.

SUNS 105, JAZZ 97

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker had 43 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Paul scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Phoenix extended their winning streak to eight with a victory over Utah.

Booker paced the Suns through three quarters, but didn’t get a shot in the fourth until he missed a runner with 3:45 to play. But Paul took over the offensive burden with his mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket.

The Jazz trailed 98-94 when Hassan Whiteside committed an offensive foul and a technical. Booker made two technical free throws around a jumper that beat the shot clock to give the Suns the cushion they needed.

Playing without Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain), the Jazz got a boost from Jordan Clarkson, who scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. Whiteside had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Mike Conley also scored 16 points and added 10 assists for the Jazz, who dropped their ninth game in the last 11.

The Suns were also missing two starters in Jae Crowder (wrist) and Deandre Ayton (ankle), but Bismack Biyombo had 12 points in his first start of the season.

CLIPPERS 111, MAGIC 102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amir Coffey scored 19 points, Luke Kennard added 17 and Los Angeles rallied to defeat Orlando one day after matching the second-largest comeback in NBA history.

The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24.

Seven Clippers made 3-pointers.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner led the team with 21 points and nine assists, while Cole Anthony had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs scored 14 points, as did veteran guard Gary Harris.

NUGGETS 124, NETS 118

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Austin Rivers added 25 points off the bench and Denver outlasted Brooklyn.

Will Barton had 21 points and 10 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Nuggets.

The Nets were playing without All-Star guard James Harden, who got the night off to rest an ailing left hamstring a day after playing 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rookie Cam Thomas scored 25 points and Patty Mills added 21 for Brooklyn, which blew an 12-point second-half lead.

HAWKS 121, KINGS 104

ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and Atlanta recovered from a slow start to beat Sacramento.

The Hawks relied on their backups for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta’s bench outscored Sacramento’s backups 70-24, including a 41-11 advantage in the first half. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 28 points.

The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss overall and 10th straight on the road.

Trae Young scored 17 points with 10 assists for Atlanta, which led 67-50 at halftime after trailing by 14 in the first quarter.

BULLS 111, RAPTORS 105

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 23 and Chicago beat Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic also scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, notching his fifth straight double-double and helping the Bulls win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 7.

Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 32 points, while OG Anunoby added 23 points. Toronto has lost six of its last nine games.

Chicago opened the game on a 14-2 run and didn’t miss a field goal attempt through the first six minutes. The Bulls finished the first quarter shooting 66.7% from the floor.

GRIZZLIES 118, SPURS 110

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points in Memphis’ win over San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray got his 14th career triple-double — tying a Spurs franchise record — and tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining. The Grizzlies responded as they had all night, getting an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis held the lead from there.

Murray had 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to match David Robinson’s team mark. It was the 10th triple-double of the season for the Spurs’ fifth-year point guard.

Jackson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fourth straight victory over the Spurs. Desmond Bane added 20 points in his return from a three-game absence while in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Devin Vassell had 20 points off the bench, and Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl added 18 points each for the Spurs, who have lost nine of 12.

MAVERICKS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and Dallas led wire-to-wire in its win over Portland.

It was Doncic’s franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He’s one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list.

Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figures.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points and CJ McCollum added 20.

HEAT 110, KNICKS 96

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 25 points while shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range, leading four Miami players with 20 or more points in its victory New York.

Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Tyler Herro scored 21 and P.J. Tucker had 20 for the Eastern Division-leading Heat, who have won eight of 10.

Miami never trailed and maintained a double-digit advantage after outscoring New York 30-16 in the first quarter. Dewayne Dedmon’s two free throws late in the third quarter gave the Heat their largest lead at 88-58.

Although he was limited to six points, Bam Adebayo had 11 assists and eight rebounds for Miami, which won its sixth straight at home against New York.