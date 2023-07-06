Love is in the Air at Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Are Dating

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Austria's Dominic Thiem in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
WIMBLEDON, England — There is love in the air at Wimbledon and not just in the scores: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are dating.
After winning her first-round match at Court 15 at the All England Club on Wednesday, Badosa made it over to the stands at No. 2 Court to watch the conclusion of Tsitsipas’ victory.
When Tsitsipas was told during his on-court interview that Badosa had advanced, too, he said that was news to him and offered congratulations, later referring to her as “Paulita.” Standing next to his father in the crowd, Badosa put her hands together in the shape of a heart.
“It’s different kind of nerves,” Badosa said in describing what it’s like to be cheering for him as opposed to playing her own contests. “Watching it from the outside, maybe I get a little bit more nervous, because I cannot control it. But I’m happy that he got the win, and it was a crazy match. Happy that we both got through first round.”
Social media has been filled with photos and videos of the two of them lately.
The pair will be competing as a duo in mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
Their journeys to the second round of singles — where Tsitsipas faces Andy Murray at Centre Court on Thursday — could hardly have been more different.
Badosa needed 1 hour, 9 minutes to eliminate Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3. Tsitsipas required 3 hours, 56 minutes to get past 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10-8) in a match that began Tuesday but was halted by rain in the second set.
Badosa, a 25-year-old who was born in New York City but represents Spain, has been ranked as high as No. 2 and is currently No. 35. Her best Grand Slam showing was a run to the quarterfinals at last year’s French Open.
Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is seeded No. 5 at Wimbledon. He twice was a runner-up at major tournaments, on both occasions losing in the final to 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic — at the 2021 French Open and at this year’s Australian Open.
Badosa said she watched that title match at Melbourne Park in January.
“Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night — that we were both winning Australian Open,” she recounted Wednesday. “Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to leave it there.”
