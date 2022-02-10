x

February 10, 2022

Loukoumi Foundation Mediterranean Tasting Event Hosted by Chef Maria Loi, Mar. 6

February 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Loukoumi Med Tasting Event 2022
The 3rd Annual Loukoumi Foundation Mediterranean Tasting Event hosted by Chef Maria Loi and friends, takes place live from the Floating Hospital and virtually around the world, on Sunday, March 6. Photo: Loukoumi Foundation

NEW YORK – The 3rd Annual Loukoumi Foundation Mediterranean Tasting Event hosted by Chef Maria Loi and friends, takes place live from the Floating Hospital, and virtually around the world, on Sunday, March 6, 4-5 PM.

Attendees may join the event in person at the Floating Hospital and meet the chefs after the show or watch virtually and get a Tasting Backpack filled with delicious treats, books, and other specialty items shipped to their homes.

Chef Maria Loi will share healthy eating tips with a dream team of featured chefs including: Cesare Casella, Diane Henderiks, Miltos Karoubas, Tom Lo, Jehangir Mehta, and Bill Yosses.

The hybrid event this year will be virtual and in person (with limited attendance) and can include a Tasting Backpack shipped directly to participants.

Proceeds from this event will benefit The Loukoumi Feeds The Hungry Program & Curriculum and the New Chef Maria Loi/Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Teaching Kitchen at the Floating Hospital.

Tickets and more information available online: https://www.loukoumifoundation.org/mediterranean-tasting-event.

