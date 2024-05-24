x

May 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

VIDEO

Louis Vuitton Pays Homage to Barcelona Architect Antoni Gaudí in 2025 Cruise Collection

May 24, 2024
By Associated Press
Spain Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest fashion designs at Barcelona’s Park Güell on Thursday, providing the clothes with drama to finally match Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpiece.

Nicolas Ghesquiere’s ambitions for the Parisian house’s 2025 Cruise collection were unveiled before an A-list crowd, including actresses Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly and Saoirse Ronan.

Louis Vuitton usually unveils its ready-to-wear collections in the French capital, while choosing exotic and attention-grabbing locations for its destination cruise collections.

Where tourists tread daily in tank tops, shorts and flip flops, this UNESCO World Heritage Site for one night was home to cutting-edge garments that blended with its earthly tones that are at once organic and yet seemingly ethereal.

The models weaved their way through the 86 Doric columns that hold up a vaulted square in the center of the park that overlooks Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea in the distance.

The show notes said Ghesquiere had been inspired by Gaudí’s “legacy in constant mutation” and Spain’s rich artistic heritage.

“As if in homage to such opulent purity, the Maison’s rigorous spirit embraces the country’s passionate character,” the notes read. “The fervor of its colors, its loyalty to tradition elevated into artistic expression, dark and light that never appear contradictory.”

A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Dramatic silhouettes contrasted with the soft curves of Gaudí’s organic structures, which were then reflected in the dresses that draped and folded into volumes that defied gravity.

And then there were flashes that delighted: a pair of equestrian boots that finished in a bunch of tassels.

The fashion show, however, was not celebrated by all. A group of a few hundred residents protested the event for what they said were the inconveniences it had caused, including reduced parking in the area. The protest also included animal right activists.

The group of protesters located a few streets down the hill from the park’s outer wall could be heard beating drums, blowing air horns and setting off firecrackers before the show kicked off. Catalan police said they arrested one person for resisting violently to their decision to remove the protesters from a street to let traffic through.

A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Park Güell, pronounced “gu-ay” was started in 1900 as a planned upscale residential development designed by Gaudí, whose other works include the still-in-progress La Sagrada Familia Basilica. But a lack of buyers led to it being ditched in favor of a park that eventually passed into the hands of the Barcelona townhall.

It now receives 4.4 million visitors a year, mostly from the U.S., Britain, France, Germany and Italy, with Barcelona residents only representing 0.3% of the visitors, according to the park.

___
By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

AP fashion writer Colleen Barry contribute to this report from Milan, Italy.

Police and demonstrators clash during a protest outside the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday May 23, 2024, against the closure of the public park for a private event, the Louis Vuitton fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection. (David Oller/Europa Press via AP)
A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

RELATED

WORLD
2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

Cinema
Palm Dog: Kodi, Star of ‘Dog on Trial,’ is the Top Dog of Cannes
Health
Three Little Piggies at a Yoga Class = Maximum Happiness

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

Highly experienced live-in CARETAKER, for your elderly parent/s, preferably, in ASTORIA.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says Sean “Diddy” Combs subjected her to violence and abuse over several years in the 1990s has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery and gender-motivated violence.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden is due in court on Friday for the final hearing before he's expected to stand trial on federal firearms charges in Delaware as his father's reelection campaign unfolds.

PARIS (AP) — A police officer in riot-hit New Caledonia shot and killed a man Friday after being set upon by a group of about 15 people, the territory's prosecutor said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.