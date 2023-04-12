Lou Pappan, Humble Founder of Restaurant Empire, Is Mourned

General News

ALIQUIPPA, PA – Restaurateur Lou Pappan, the founder of the Pappan’s Family Restaurant chain, has died at the age of 92.

A local paper, the Beaver County Times, noted he was a “beloved restaurant founder and Beaver County icon,” whose son Demetrios said, “came here to America for prosperity and a new life, but what he found was his love for the American people.”

“He is the American dream,” his son added, “he came here to America for prosperity and a new life, but what he found was his love for the American people.”

The Times noted that, “Pappan was a fixture for decades throughout western Pennsylvania, delighting fans with his TV commercials that always ended with his signature line – ‘an’ you gonna like it!’ − delivered mirthfully in his Greek accent.”

The paper added that he was “perpetually grateful for the U.S. troops that aided his native Greece during World War II… Pappan, the successful restaurateur, felt honored and compelled to return the favor by annually hosting picnics at Bradys Run Park where he would provide a free meal to as many as 20,000 senior citizens.”

Pappan told the Associated Press in an interview in 1988 that, ″this country’s got a heart so big…Of all the countries I could have went to, here I am… I came to the United States, the best country in the world.″

He expressed his patriotism to AP at the “14th annual Bradys Run picnic where he spent $30,000 of his own money to make sure Beaver Valley seniors received a meal of spaghetti and meat sauce, rolls and tapioca pudding served on covered picnic tables. Guests also received a silver dollar as a gift,” the Times reported.

He was born in 1930 as Elias Demetrios Papanikolaou and grew up in the village of Makrakomi, Greece. That was during the Nazi occupation, and the article added that, “as a youngster in a war-torn village, he’d search the skies for American aircrafts that would bring help.”

Pappan said four decades later that, ″they dropped big boxes full of clothing and also food… We got sometimes white sugar, sometimes brown sugar. We even received sometimes chocolate bars. It was a very big deal.”

After the ravages of World War II and the Greek Civil War, Pappan left seeking a better life, arriving in America around 21-years-old.

“Not yet learning English, he settled in Beaver Falls, finding work at his uncle Louis Nellas’ neighborhood bar next to a steel mill. Two years later, Pappan joined the U.S. Army and served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War. A sergeant there convinced him his Greek name was too difficult for Americans to pronounce, so he shortened it to Pappan,” the Times reported, adding that, “in 1960, Lou briefly returned to Makrakomi to marry his beloved wife, Panagiota. The couple returned to Beaver Falls, living downtown on Sixth Avenue.”

In 1961 Pappan he opened his first restaurant, featuring burgers and hot dogs. According to the Times, “too poor to replace the sign outside, he kept the name of the former business, The Sweet Shop. Three years later, he opened his first Pappan’s Family Restaurant in New Brighton, near the bridge to Beaver Falls. Through diligence and determination, Pappan forged a business empire that grew to over 30 Pappan’s Family Restaurants, along with 20 Roy Rogers franchise restaurants.”

Demetrios said, “he loved his customers. My dad never talked about money, that was just a byproduct of his work. He talked about the people he served and his employees. And he believed in giving back. He raised us that way.”

“Pappan’s restaurants became well-known for fried chicken, prompting another of the namesake owner’s beloved catch phrases: ‘Chicken, Chicken, Chicken!’” the Times noted.

″God has been good to me … From the day I walked into this country … I never had a sad day. I never met a person in this country I did not really like,″ and he continued working into his mid-80s.

“He was special. The real deal… He came to America for the dream of prosperity and a new life, and he lived it to the fullest,” his son said.

Gabauer Family Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.

(Material from the Associated Press and Beaver County Times was used in this report)