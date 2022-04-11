x

April 11, 2022

Cinema

Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Returns to Theaters May 9-15

April 11, 2022
By The National Herald
LAGFF 2022
The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival returns May 9-15. Photo: Los Angeles Greek Film Festival

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF), while keeping COVID-19 precautions, will open the doors to the public once again, with limited in-person screenings and events, May 9-15, and a virtual program with selected screenings and a wealth of webinars, May 16-29.

Rendez-vous at the LA Live Regal Cinemas in downtown Los Angeles, May 12-15, more information coming soon.

Following a tradition LAGFF started in 2018, Opening Night will be hosted by the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture at the James Bridges Theatre at the UCLA campus in Westwood.

The LAGFF Closing Night and Orpheus Awards festivities will be hosted by the state-of-the-art Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on May 15.

The Gold Pass is available now and includes: All theatrical screenings; May 9-15, all virtual screenings, webinars and workshops, May 16-29; Opening Night, May 9; Closing Night, May 15; Hollywood Scene & Be Seen bash, presented by Power Muse and LAGFF, May 11; Filmmaker Breakfast, May 14; Olympia Dukakis Tribute event presented by Apollo Dukakis, May 14; International Project Discovery Forum presentations, exclusive audit, May 15; and preferred closing night seating.

LAGFF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses its attention on showcasing films and filmmakers from Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world to the US. During the last 15 years, LAGFF has screened over 520 films and hosted over 500 filmmakers supporting their films.

More information is available online: https://www.lagff.org.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

