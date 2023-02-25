“Lord of the Rings” Lefteris Petrounias Wins Another Gold Medal (Video)

SPORTS

Lefteris Petrounias on the highest step of the podium following his win at the 2023 World Cup in Cottbus, Germany. (Picture: twitter.com/gymnastics)

COTTBUS, GERMANY – Lefteris Petrounias, with a score of 14.966, won the gold medal in rings at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup that took place in Cottbus, Germany. Petrounias executed his demanding routine flawlessly, was flawless, and did not leave any room for his opponents to challenge his superiority on the rings. The Greek Olympian began 2023 on a high note by adding another gold medal to his impressive collection. He qualified for the final with 14.733 points, which was also the best performance, surpassing, among others, Iranian Mahdi Ahmad Kohani (14.766 points) and Armenian Artur Avetisyan (14.533 points).

How to make an impression on Still Rings: Show multiple fabulous iron crosses à la Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias 🇬🇷. 14.966 moves him into first place at the #FIGWorldCup in Cottbus 🇩🇪! #Gymnastics 💪 pic.twitter.com/HeqAJqOVMQ — FIG (@gymnastics) February 25, 2023

Thanks to this success, which gives him 30 points in the annual world rings ranking, Petrounias has essentially secured his participation in the pre-Olympic world championship in Antwerp (September 30 – October 8), where he will have his first opportunity to qualify for the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games, provided he wins the gold medal in his favorite apparatus.

The President of the Hellenic Gymnastics Federation, Athanasios Stathopoulos, the Vice-President of the Federation and President of the Technical Committee of Artistic Gymnastics, Abraham Sapranidis, and the Board of Directors of the HGF extend their warmest congratulations to Lefteris Petrounias and his coach, Dimitris Raftis.