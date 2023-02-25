x

February 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

SPORTS

“Lord of the Rings” Lefteris Petrounias Wins Another Gold Medal (Video)

February 25, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Lefteris Petrounias Cottbus, Germany Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2023
Lefteris Petrounias on the highest step of the podium following his win at the 2023 World Cup in Cottbus, Germany. (Picture: twitter.com/gymnastics)

COTTBUS, GERMANY – Lefteris Petrounias, with a score of 14.966, won the gold medal in rings at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup that took place in Cottbus, Germany. Petrounias executed his demanding routine flawlessly, was flawless, and did not leave any room for his opponents to challenge his superiority on the rings. The Greek Olympian began 2023 on a high note by adding another gold medal to his impressive collection. He qualified for the final with 14.733 points, which was also the best performance, surpassing, among others, Iranian Mahdi Ahmad Kohani (14.766 points) and Armenian Artur Avetisyan (14.533 points).

Thanks to this success, which gives him 30 points in the annual world rings ranking, Petrounias has essentially secured his participation in the pre-Olympic world championship in Antwerp (September 30 – October 8), where he will have his first opportunity to qualify for the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games, provided he wins the gold medal in his favorite apparatus.

The President of the Hellenic Gymnastics Federation, Athanasios Stathopoulos, the Vice-President of the Federation and President of the Technical Committee of Artistic Gymnastics, Abraham Sapranidis, and the Board of Directors of the HGF extend their warmest congratulations to Lefteris Petrounias and his coach, Dimitris Raftis.

RELATED

SPORTS
AEK’s Melissanidis Avoids Disaster as Private Jet Catches Fire

Prominent Greek businessman and President of AEK F.

SPORTS
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo Leaves Game vs. Heat With Knee Injury
SPORTS
Ferrari’s Leclerc Leads 1st Session of Last Day of F1 Tests

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.