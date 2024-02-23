x

February 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

SPORTS

Loose Drain Cover Stops F1 Testing for the Second Day in a Row

February 23, 2024
By Associated Press
Bahrain F1 Auto Racing
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — A loose drain cover at the side of the track caused a long delay to Formula 1 preseason testing for the second day in a row Friday.

The cover flew up when Red Bull’s Sergio Perez drove over a curb, causing a red-flag stoppage to the morning session after just half an hour amid repairs and an inspection of the area.

“Another day, another drain,” Red Bull wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as the team checked Perez’s car for possible damage to the floor.

It was in the same part of the track where another loose cover caused disruption the day before. Thursday’s incident left debris scattered across the track and caused similar delays after two cars ran over the loose cover.

Drains have been a persistent problem for F1 in recent years, though typically on street circuits, not permanent racing venues like Bahrain.

Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Ferrari was badly damaged by a water valve cover in practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November and George Russell’s Williams car was wrecked in 2019 when it hit a drain cover in practice in Azerbaijan.

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Liverpool to Play Sparta Prague in Europa League Round of 16. Leverkusen Gets Qarabag

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

SPORTS
Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal Against Suspension by the IOC
SPORTS
Stephen Curry Scores 32 Points as Warriors Beat Lakers Team Missing LeBron James, 128-110

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private lander on Thursday made the first U.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip, according to a long-awaited postwar plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The prime ministers of Hungary and Sweden concluded a defense industry agreement on Friday that will expand Budapest's fleet of Swedish-built fighter jets, paving the way for Hungary’s likely ratification of Sweden’s long-delayed NATO bid.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.