x

May 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Long Waiting List for Rich Foreigners Seeking Greek Golden Visas, Passports

May 2, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, a passenger shows his Greek passport at Frankfurt airport, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, a passenger shows his Greek passport at Frankfurt airport, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ATHENS – Even raising the threshold to 800,000 euros ($856,050) for the most popular areas of Greece hasn’t kept rich foreigners from lining up to apply for Golden Visas that give them and their families 5-year residency permits and valuable European Union passports.

The Migration & Asylum Ministry is reviewing 9,478 applications, with 6,228 submissions coming in 2023, when the New Democracy government raised the requirement first from 250,000 euros ($267,337) to 500,000 euros ($536,675) but it didn’t slow demand.

It had been lifted, and a condition set per property, to prevent investors from scooping up multiple apartments and homes and renting them out short-term on platforms such as Airbnb, further profiting without having to live there.

In the first two months of 2024 there was another spike in applications, with 1,299 more than the same period in 2023, said the site Argophilia, showing that Greece remains a hot spot for rich foreigners also wanting EU travel benefits.

https://www.argophilia.com/news/golden-visa-greece/234179/

That’s despite the EU warning that such schemes are open to money laundering and criminal activity, such as happened on Cyprus where a residency program was shut down in scandal and other countries dropping their programs.

Greece in 2023 approved 4,444 visas, resulting in real estate transactions worth at least 1.1 billion euros ($1.18 billion,) but which also saw chunks of neighborhoods in Athens converted to short-term rentals, driving out Greeks and long-term residents.

Chinese are the leading applicants but others are from Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, Israel, Russia, and Ukraine while Greeks in the Diaspora have to wait for residency permits despite their heritage.

RELATED

Economy
Standard & Poor’s Changes Greek Outlook to Positive, Recovery Rolls On

ATHENS - It hasn’t trickled down to many households struggling with high supermarket prices, low wages and high taxes, but Greece’s remarkable economic comeback has now seen Standard & Poor’s revising its outlook to positive from stable.

Economy
In April – First Time in Five Years – Greece Doesn’t Import Any LNG
Politics
Defiant Golden Dawn Leader Michaloliakos Being Released from Prison Early

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Adoptee Finds Sister and a New Identity in Search for Roots (Vid)

FRANKLIN, TN – If you had told Greek adoptee Teresa Scharf three years ago that she would find a half-sister and a new identity, she would have said you were crazy.

Greece has always been a place of magical history.

Since day one, this administration has had a clear mission: protect public safety, rebuild our economy, and make our city more livable for everyday New Yorkers.

ATHENS - Even raising the threshold to 800,000 euros ($856,050) for the most popular areas of Greece hasn’t kept rich foreigners from lining up to apply for Golden Visas that give them and their families 5-year residency permits and valuable European Union passports.

On the coast of Thrace, south of the regional unit of Xanthi and washed by the Thracian sea, lies Avdira, AKA Abdera, the homeland of Democritus the father of the atomic theory, the philosopher Leucippus, and the great sophist Protagoras.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.