Long Waiting List for Rich Foreigners Seeking Greek Golden Visas, Passports

ATHENS – Even raising the threshold to 800,000 euros ($856,050) for the most popular areas of Greece hasn’t kept rich foreigners from lining up to apply for Golden Visas that give them and their families 5-year residency permits and valuable European Union passports.

The Migration & Asylum Ministry is reviewing 9,478 applications, with 6,228 submissions coming in 2023, when the New Democracy government raised the requirement first from 250,000 euros ($267,337) to 500,000 euros ($536,675) but it didn’t slow demand.

It had been lifted, and a condition set per property, to prevent investors from scooping up multiple apartments and homes and renting them out short-term on platforms such as Airbnb, further profiting without having to live there.

In the first two months of 2024 there was another spike in applications, with 1,299 more than the same period in 2023, said the site Argophilia, showing that Greece remains a hot spot for rich foreigners also wanting EU travel benefits.

https://www.argophilia.com/news/golden-visa-greece/234179/

That’s despite the EU warning that such schemes are open to money laundering and criminal activity, such as happened on Cyprus where a residency program was shut down in scandal and other countries dropping their programs.

Greece in 2023 approved 4,444 visas, resulting in real estate transactions worth at least 1.1 billion euros ($1.18 billion,) but which also saw chunks of neighborhoods in Athens converted to short-term rentals, driving out Greeks and long-term residents.

Chinese are the leading applicants but others are from Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, Israel, Russia, and Ukraine while Greeks in the Diaspora have to wait for residency permits despite their heritage.