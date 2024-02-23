x

Long Island Woman Sentenced in Crash That Lilled Det. Anastasios Tsakos

February 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Officer Anastasios Tsakos. (Photo by NYPD)
The late and revered NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos. (Photo by NYPD)

NEW YORK – A Long Island mother was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison Wednesday for the drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos in 2021 on the Long Island Expressway.

Jessica Beauvais was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and seven years to run concurrently for vehicular manslaughter and for leaving the scene of an accident.

“Im sorry,” Beauvais said in court.

“Tsakos was a true public servant,” the judge said.

The widow of Det. Tsakos gave an emotional statement as she talked about the moment officers knocked on her door April 27, 2021 and gave her the devastating news.

“I had to go home and tell my babies and tell them their dad, their favorite person, was gone. That broke me,” Irene Tsakos said.

At times crying and shaking, she talked about now living without her best friend. “I will carry my husband with me forever,” she said.

Beuvais avoided eye contact, and sometimes cried too as her defense team pleaded with the judge for a lesser sentence.

“She was working in phlebotomy. She was going to people’s home during COVID and doing blood tests for people who could not leave their home,” her defense attorney said.

Prosecutors said Beauvais struck and killed Det. Tsakos, who was then an officer with the NYPD’s highway patrol unit. He was diverting traffic on the LIE when the tragedy happened. He was a 14-year veteran with the department.

During sentencing, a sea of officers were both in the courtroom and outside of the courthouse.

“Today is justice, but it’s not a day of joy,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

CBS New York’s Jennifer Bisram asked Beauvais’ family if there was anything they wanted to say. Her teenage son would only say that’s a lot of years.

Beauvais previously turned down a plea deal of 16 years in prison.

(Material from CBS News was used in this report)

