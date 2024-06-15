x

Londoner Georgina Hayden’s Greekish Cookbook Shows Off Cypriot Roots 

June 15, 2024
By The National Herald
greekish-cover3
(Photo: https://georginahayden.com/greekish/)

LONDON – A second generation Greek-Cypriot in London, Georgina Hayden has used her heritage to write cookbooks showing off recipes from her homeland and her latest, Greekish, offers everything from Baklava cheesecake to Burnt Butter Eggs and Goat’s Cheese.

It got rave reviews from writer Megan Scott on Yahoo! Life who said, “How good can you make something taste while still keeping it easy and attainable? Georgina Hayden has mastered this ratio,” also praising “fresh, bright ingredients,” and lots of veggies.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/greek-ish-cookbook-m-cooking-131800105.html

Hayden grew up above her grandparents’ Greek-Cypriot taverna, learning recipes from both countries and developing a love of cooking and storytelling and picked up recipes along the way, then working as a food assistant for Jamie Oliver’s team before moving on.

“I was raised in a very Greek-Cypriot household but grew up in a hugely diverse and cosmopolitan London. I’m married to a northerner (from England)  so my life is a mish-mash and the ‘ish’ reflects that. It’s a bit Greek, but also a lot of other stuff,” she said.

