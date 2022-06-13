Logos & Praxi Presented the Comedy ‘A Crazy Rescue’ in Astoria

Culture

The cast of A Crazy Rescue taking its bows at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Logos & Praxi theater workshop presented Mia Theotreli Diasosi (A Crazy Rescue) by Konstantinos Doikos, directed by Theodore Petropoulos, at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria June 5, 10-12, as part of the Academy of Hellenic Paideia’s 5th Timarete Hellenic Art Festival.

The theatrical workshop for adults teaches techniques of improvisation, acting, orthophony and kinesiology exercises. Also at the end of the year, a performance by the students of the workshop is presented at the Timarete Festival. The lessons are in the Greek language.

This year’s show was created through a series of improvisations by the students on a specific theme under the care and guidance of director and acting teacher Petropoulos.

The actors performed well as an ensemble and seemed to shine especially in scenes highlighting physical comedy, a true testament to Petropoulos’ skill as a director. Many of the cast members, including Vicky Tsavalias, Georgia Fiotodimitrakis, and Anastasia Thanasoula, played multiple characters, demonstrating their quick change abilities as well as their mastery of accents and vocal techniques to delineate a distinct persona. Their character work was quite strong and some were drawn well enough to carry an entire play on their own.

The actors managed to keep the energy level high even amid costume changes and pitching in to move scenery. It was clear that all the workshop’s participants had fun in the process of creating this theatrical performance.

The comedy revolved around a therapy group led by Dr. Karafotis, a psychologist who goes missing, and the group’s effort to solve the mystery before it’s too late. Makis Gatsias, in his first theatrical performance, played the kidnapped psychologist well even as the ludicrous scenes unfolded around him, he remained the calm at the center of the storm.

Audience members congratulated the creative team at the conclusion of the performance and looked forward to next year’s show.

The Timarete Hellenic Art Festival, held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece and with the support of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, continues through June 19. More information is available online: https://www.timarete.com.