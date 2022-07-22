x

July 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

General News

Loeb Boathouse in Central Park to Close October 16

July 22, 2022
By The National Herald
ahepa-annual-gala-boathouse-img-4292_28_426923
AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 held its Gala Dinner honoring Louis Katsos on October 13, 2021 at The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. (Photo: TNH/ Zafeiris Haitidis)

NEW YORK – The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park, “an iconic restaurant and venue that has appeared in a number of film classics and has drawn New York tourists and high society alike for decades, will shut its doors on Oct. 16,” the New York Times reported on July 21.

The venue’s operator, Greek-American Dean J. Poll, has managed the restaurant since 2000 and “cited ‘rising labor and costs of goods,’ according to a notice filed in July,” the Times reported, adding that “all of the Boathouse’s 163 employees will be out of work after it shutters.”

“It’s a very difficult place to operate,” Poll told the Times. “It’s the location, the seasonality, it’s access and it’s expenses,” he added of the restaurant, “which is tucked away near the eastern shore of the Central Park Lake and not accessible to the public by car,” the Times reported.

A view from the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
A view from the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Though “it could be the end of the road for the longstanding restaurant, which has changed hands several times since it first opened in 1983, the boathouse, which is one of 400 establishments located on city parklands, will not permanently close,” the Times reported.

“Officials from the Department of Parks and Recreation plan to find a new operator for the Boathouse ‘as soon as possible,’ Crystal Howard, a spokeswoman for the department, wrote in an email,” the Times reported, adding that “she also said the department is working ‘in good faith’ with the current operator to accommodate those who have scheduled corporate events and weddings there.”

“Inflation has surged across the country, with many New Yorkers facing soaring rent and grocery prices,” the Times reported, noting that “restaurants have been among the hardest hit sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Jobs in the industry fell 70 percent from March to April 2020 in the city, and it has yet to recover, according to data from the Office of the New York State Comptroller,” the Times reported.

The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce 25th Anniversary Gala on May 12 included dancing at the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

The Boathouse “previously closed on March 16, 2020, and Mr. Poll furloughed the workers then,” the Times reported, adding that “he announced in a notice in September 2020 that the Boathouse would remain closed for the foreseeable future, but the restaurant reopened in March 2021.”

“A spokesman for the union that represents workers at the Boathouse said the decision to close in October was deeply disappointing, and added that the laid off workers would be recalled if a new operator takes over,” the Times reported.

“The current brick and multi-columned boathouse, which opened in 1954 after Carl M. Loeb, an investment banker and philanthropist, and his wife, Adeline, donated $305,000 to rebuild it, is the third version to exist since the late 1800s,” the Times reported, adding that “the first, designed by Calvert Vaux in 1872, was a wooden Victorian structure that by 1924 had been replaced by a simpler design, which fell into disrepair by the 1950s.”

A view from the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

“As a New York institution, the boathouse has graced the silver screen — from When Harry Met Sally to The Manchurian Candidate to 27 Dresses — and hosted the city’s elite, including Ivana Trump and Luciano Pavarotti,” the Times reported, noting that “The Boathouse is also a draw for nature enthusiasts and bird watchers, many of whom log their sightings in a Bird Register located inside the Boathouse’s lobby.”

The Boathouse was also a venue for many events hosted by Hellenic community organizations, including AHEPA, the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Cyprus Children’s Fund, and the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society.

RELATED

General News
Greek Restaurant Stands Strong in Support of Ukrainian People

ASTORIA – “I put it up because I’m Ukrainian,” Natalia Dits, 48, said, explaining why a Ukrainian flag adorns the entrance of a Greek-owned restaurant.

General News
Archon Michael Psaros to Receive Nicholas J. Bouras Award
General News
Held over Militia Interview, Greek-American Journalist Released in Congo

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Man in Athens Seemingly Setting New Fire

ATHENS – While a major fire was roaring in the Mt.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings