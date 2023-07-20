LOCALIZE IT: Hollywood’s Writers and Actors are Picketing from LA to New York

Society

WGA and SAG-AFTRA member Dee Thompson walks past trees as he carries a sign on a picket line outside Universal studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services’ headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said the timing of the strike, on the heels of the pandemic, is coming at the “worst time.”

Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who only joined late last week have emphasized that they are energized by picketing together.

More strike events are expected across the country in coming days and weeks. See below for tips on finding ones near you and ideas for localizing the story.

FIND PICKET SCHEDULES AND LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Writers Guild of America picket schedules and locations. (These are primarily in the New York City and Los Angeles area)

SAG-AFTRA picket schedule and locations. (These are more spread out around the country. Select the nearest state, city or region in the dropdown)

LOCATIONS WITH RECENT OR UPCOMING PICKET AND SOLIDARITY MARCHES (CHECK THE ABOVE LINKS FOR UPDATES AND DETAILS)

ATLANTA

CHICAGO

HAWAII (Honolulu area)

LOS ANGELES

MIAMI

DETROIT

BOSTON

NEW ORLEANS

NEW YORK

PHILADELPHIA

TAKE YOUR REPORTING FURTHER

— Examine the ways your community might be tied to the entertainment industry. Are television shows and movies frequently filmed in the area? Are there any local bars, coffee shops or other venues known for their watch parties? Are there any local businesses or manufacturers that serve the entertainment industry? How are these businesses faring?

— Visit a local movie theater at different times of day. Ask the patrons if they are aware of the strike and how they feel about it. What do they think it means for them and for communities outside of Hollywood (if anything at all)? Do people remember the Writers Guild strike of 2007-2008? Or strikes before that?

— If you are near a picketing or rallying location in a city other than Los Angeles, ask picketers or those marching in solidarity what they are demonstrating for and what it means to be tied to this industry while physically away from Hollywood. What do they want your readers to understand about the strike?

