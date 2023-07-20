x

July 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 97ºF

Society

LOCALIZE IT: Hollywood’s Writers and Actors are Picketing from LA to New York

July 20, 2023
By Associated Press
Hollywood Strikes
WGA and SAG-AFTRA member Dee Thompson walks past trees as he carries a sign on a picket line outside Universal studios on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services’ headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. Disney CEO Bob Iger has said the timing of the strike, on the heels of the pandemic, is coming at the “worst time.”

Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who only joined late last week have emphasized that they are energized by picketing together.

More strike events are expected across the country in coming days and weeks. See below for tips on finding ones near you and ideas for localizing the story.

___

READ AP’S LATEST

What residuals are — and why Hollywood actors and writers are striking over them

‘Am I crossing picket lines if I see a movie?’ and other Hollywood strike fan questions answered

This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out

___

FIND PICKET SCHEDULES AND LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Writers Guild of America picket schedules and locations. (These are primarily in the New York City and Los Angeles area)

SAG-AFTRA picket schedule and locations. (These are more spread out around the country. Select the nearest state, city or region in the dropdown)

___

LOCATIONS WITH RECENT OR UPCOMING PICKET AND SOLIDARITY MARCHES (CHECK THE ABOVE LINKS FOR UPDATES AND DETAILS)

ATLANTA

CHICAGO

HAWAII (Honolulu area)

LOS ANGELES

MIAMI

DETROIT

BOSTON

NEW ORLEANS

NEW YORK

PHILADELPHIA

___

TAKE YOUR REPORTING FURTHER

— Examine the ways your community might be tied to the entertainment industry. Are television shows and movies frequently filmed in the area? Are there any local bars, coffee shops or other venues known for their watch parties? Are there any local businesses or manufacturers that serve the entertainment industry? How are these businesses faring?

— Visit a local movie theater at different times of day. Ask the patrons if they are aware of the strike and how they feel about it. What do they think it means for them and for communities outside of Hollywood (if anything at all)? Do people remember the Writers Guild strike of 2007-2008? Or strikes before that?

— If you are near a picketing or rallying location in a city other than Los Angeles, ask picketers or those marching in solidarity what they are demonstrating for and what it means to be tied to this industry while physically away from Hollywood. What do they want your readers to understand about the strike?

___

FOLLOW AP’S COVERAGE

Hollywood strikes

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at [email protected]

RELATED

Politics
RFK Jr. Defends Himself Against Complaints of Racist and Antisemitic Online Misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F.

VIDEO
Jan. 6 Charges Against Trump Would Add to His Mounting Legal Peril as He Campaigns for 2024
Society
The Wait is Over as Powerball Finally Has a Winner for its Jackpot Worth over $1 Billion

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.