September 11, 2023

Local Volunteers in Greater Philadelphia Plan 12th Annual Benefit for IOCC

September 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Philadelphia-area volunteers are hosting their 12th Annual Banquet to Benefit IOCC at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, NJ, on October 29. Photo: IOCC

DEPTFORD, NJ – In what has become an annual tradition spanning more than a decade, Philadelphia-area volunteers are hosting their 12th Annual Banquet to Benefit IOCC at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey, on Sunday, October 29, supporting the worldwide humanitarian and development work of International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC).

The Greater Philadelphia Committee is pleased to announce that this year’s guest of honor is His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. His Eminence will address the audience with a special message during the evening’s events. The keynote speaker will be IOCC Executive Director and CEO Constantine M. Triantafilou, who will present the latest updates on IOCC’s worldwide programs.

This gala event is organized by more than 30 local volunteers who make up the Greater Philadelphia Committee of IOCC. The group represents various Orthodox Christian jurisdictions and reflects the wide support IOCC’s humanitarian mission enjoys across the area. Chaired by Mr. Tony Pantazopoulos, the committee has organized numerous successful pan-Orthodox annual benefits supporting IOCC’s emergency relief and development programs both in the U.S. and around the world.

Tickets and sponsorships for this year’s banquet are available online:  https://shorturl.at/BNUVW.

Nationwide, individual volunteers and groups like the Philadelphia-area committee raise over $700,000 annually in support of IOCC’s global work.

International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) is the humanitarian relief and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. Since its inception in 1992, IOCC has provided more than $800 million in humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs in over 60 countries worldwide. Today, IOCC applies its expertise in humanitarian response to natural and manmade crises in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, offering assistance based solely on need.

Learn more at iocc.org and follow @IOCCRelief on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

