x

February 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

SPORTS

Liverpool to Play Sparta Prague in Europa League Round of 16. Leverkusen Gets Qarabag

February 23, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Luton Town, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s team learned its opponent in Friday’s draw made at UEFA headquarters. Liverpool and the other seven teams that topped their groups will host the second-leg matches a week after their openers away from home.

Avoiding a long round-trip journey to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in midweek will be a relief for Liverpool, which hosts City on Sunday, March 10. Instead, Bayer Leverkusen is paired with Qarabag.

At this stage, teams from the same national association cannot meet.

The Europa League final is on May 22 in Dublin.

ALONSO’S TRAVELS

The eight group-stage winners qualified directly for the round of 16. The eight group-stage runners-up played the eight third-place teams from the Champions League group stage in the playoffs to get into Friday’s draw.

Bundesliga leader Leverkusen faces Qarabag in the round of 16 after the two teams also met in the group stage — Leverkusen winning 5-1 at home and 1-0 in Baku. Qarabag bagged a stoppage-time goal in extra time Thursday against Braga to reach the round of 16 in a European competition for the first time.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is one of Europe’s most in-demand strategists with upcoming vacancies at Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

West Ham beat Freiburg home and away in the group stage. The two teams will meet again in the last 16.

Roma advanced Thursday with a penalty shootout victory over Feyenoord in their playoff, and next faces Brighton.

ROUND-OF-16 DRAW

The round-of-16 matchups (group winners listed first, playing away on March 7):

Atalanta vs. Sporting

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Qarabag

Brighton vs. Roma

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague

Rangers vs. Benfica

Slavia Prague vs. AC Milan

Villarreal vs. Marseille

West Ham vs. Freiburg

RELATED

SPORTS
Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal Against Suspension by the IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

SPORTS
Loose Drain Cover Stops F1 Testing for the Second Day in a Row
SPORTS
Stephen Curry Scores 32 Points as Warriors Beat Lakers Team Missing LeBron James, 128-110

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private lander on Thursday made the first U.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip, according to a long-awaited postwar plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7, three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The prime ministers of Hungary and Sweden concluded a defense industry agreement on Friday that will expand Budapest's fleet of Swedish-built fighter jets, paving the way for Hungary’s likely ratification of Sweden’s long-delayed NATO bid.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.