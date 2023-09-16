x

September 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

SPORTS

Liverpool Score Twice Late on to Beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in the Premier League

September 16, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool scored two late goals on Saturday to secure a come from behind 3-1 win against Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Trailing 1-0 at half time to a Hwang Hee-Chan goal at Molineux, the Merseyside team fired back through Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before an own goal by Hugo Bueno in time added on.

Liverpool is unbeaten after five games this season and moved to the top of the table above Manchester City, which plays later in the day.

It has been an impressive start for Jurgen Klopp’s team, which missed out on qualification to the Champions League last season for the first time since 2016.

It was Liverpool’s fourth win in a row after drawing with Chelsea in its opening game of the campaign.

But the game didn’t go to plan from the start with Hwang opening the scoring in the seventh minute to give the home side a lead it kept until the break.

Gakpo evened the score 10 minutes into the second half for his first Liverpool goal of the season.

Robertson fired Liverpool in front in the 85th and Bueno’s own goal ended all hope of a Wolverhampton comeback in the 91st.

