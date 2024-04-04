The White House Honors March 25th, Biden Meets with Greek-American Leaders (Video)

VIDEO

President Joe Biden, left, shakes the hand of Archbishop Elpidophoros Lambriniadis of America at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON. In the presence of prominent Greek-Americans and philhellenes from the political, business and artistic worlds, the White House held its traditional reception on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the anniversary of Greek Independence.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, welcomed his expatriate guests in a cordial atmosphere and with a warm speech, during which he did remind once again that his close ties with Greece gave him his “Greek” surname, “Baidenopoulos”.

Archbishop Elpidophoros, of America, spoke about the common origins and the ties that unite the two countries of Greece and the USA and said.

Mr. President, once again you are honoring the Greek-Americans, the people of America, in this very special way with the annual celebration of the Greek Independence Day here at the White House. As always, we remain humbled by the prestige of this celebration and on behalf of all, we thank you for continuing this wonderful tradition that recognizes the Greek roots of democracy.

To these democratic ideals, which are sadly diminished throughout the world, we are here to declare and remember those whose dedication to the causes of freedom and democracy cost them the most expensive price of all, their lives. These men are the immortal heroes of 1821 who, like those of 1776 and all those of every generation willing to make such a costly sacrifice on the altar of freedom, we say “eternal memory” to all brave warriors for peace and justice.

Mr. President, you have long been a close and trusted friend of the Greek-American family and one of the oldest since the early years in Wilmington. But you are much more than a dear friend. As President, you have led the world in peace and sovereignty of nations and continue to be a leading advocate for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. The people who have been fighting for their lives for two years now against the unjust and inhumane invasion, you continue to support them, and for your unceasing and unwavering support we are grateful to you.

Also, as children of the Mother Church of Constantinople, whose undisputed leader, His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, counts you as a true friend – we have a reason for even more gratitude. Thank you for your strong support for the spiritual mission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, a mission of love, peace and hope that is needed now more than ever.

Mr. President, we thank you for your dedication to Greece and Cyprus. We are at your side as you are at ours.

Long live America, long live the Greek nation.