Society

ATHENS – Former US President Barack Obama will take part in this year’s SNF Nostos Conference. He is returning to the stage at the Greek National Opera’s Stavros Niarchos Hall, from which he spoke during his last international trip in office, for a conversation with SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos on how to strengthen our democratic culture and the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.

Watch Barack Obama’s conversation with Andreas Drakopoulos at 9:29:20

