Mitsotakis at UN Calls on Turkey to Scale Down Rhetoric (Video)

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

UNITED NATIONS – The European Union’s response to authoritarianism and a threat to democracy, Turkey’s escalating aggression, and the threat of climate change were the focus of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ brief address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Friday night (Athens time).

Mitsotakis described Turkey’s aggressive rhetoric as one that was “combined with a massive disinformation campaign, and multiple violations of Greece’s sovereignty and sovereign rights at sea and in the air,” as well as the instrumentalization of migration flows, and a unilateral decision to refuse all high-level contacts.

“If President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan wants to talk about red lines,” the Greek premier noted, “then I say thisi: Turkish claims over the sovereignty of Greece’s islands are baseless and unacceptable. Questioning the sovereignty of Greek territory crosses a red line for all Greeks.”

At the same time, he assured the Turkish people that Greece “poses no threat to your country” and called on its leadership to honor a long history and to “move forward in a spirit of mutual respect.”

PM Mitsotakis to US Council of Foreign Relations: Turkey’s behavior makes rapprochement difficult

Greek and Turkish relations will be difficult to restore if Ankara continues its current behavior, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told members of the US Council of Foreign Relations on Friday.

Mitsotakis is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, which he is addressing on Friday.

The Greek PM said he has always pursued constructive relations with the neighboring country. But while both had agreed to seek a new start three years ago, Turkey signed a memorandum with Libya that ignores the existence of Greek islands, he added.

Although he supported holding talks, he said, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not wish to talk. There is only one framework of rules to resolve differences, the Greek premier told the Council members, and that is International Law and the Law of the Sea.