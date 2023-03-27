LIVE: Greek PM Mitsotakis Speaks at a New Democracy Party Event at Lamia

Politics

LAMIA – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is touring Fthiotida region on Monday, speaks at a New Democracy party event at Lamia municipal theatre.

PM Mitsotakis in Lamia presents Central Greece recovery program of 4.2 bln euros

A program of 540 projects for the region of Central Greece, budgeted at 4.2 billion euros, was presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Lamia city’s cultural centre on Monday.

The premier said that the amount of funding received by Central Greece Regional Authority via the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) has doubled to 426 million euros in the 2021-2027 Development Planning, from the 196 million euros that had been allocated in the NSRF 2014-2020.

This recovery program, as Mitsotakis referred to it, “comes in support of the region’s choices.”

Mentioning the European Route E65 – the 4,400 km motorway that begins in Malmö, Sweden and ends in Chania, Crete – Mitsotakis said that construction of the Lamia-Amfissa segment will begin soon, as it is “a difficult, expensive project.” The Bralos-Amfissa segment of the Lamia-Itea-Antirio road is also under development, he noted, highlighting that the E65’s entire southern Greek part will be operational by year’s end. The E65 project overall required “a huge effort to unblock in the European Union and bepromoted,” he stressed.

Speaking about railway network upgrades, Mitsotakis said that the 122 kilometres of the Tithorea-Domokos single-track line will be replaced by a two-track line. By autumn, a train telemanagement system will be installed on the Athens-Thessaloniki- Promachonas line, albeit delayed, he pointed out, turning the entire region into a transport hub.

The new main road in northern Evia (which belongs administratively to Central Greece Regional Authority) project will “finally bring northern Evia out of isolation and truly provide it with a new prospect,” by shortening distances. He also made special reference to funding for tourism in the region.