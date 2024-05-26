Liturgy at Athens Cathedral Opens Archons’ International Conference and Summit

With Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presiding, a special Divine Liturgy and Memorial Service for Cyprus was held May 26 at the Cathedral of Athens. Many Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate attended as part of the 4th Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom that begins on Monday, May 27. Christos Bonis/EUROKINISSI
ATHENS – An Archieratical Divine Liturgy and a memorial service honoring the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Metropolis – the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Athens – marked the beginning of the 4th Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Sunday, May 26.
The Conference will take place May 26-28 and its theme is ‘Protecting Religious Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights’. It will be followed by the 1st Global Summit of Archons on May 29.
According to Archons.org “the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate are a dedicated group of passionate advocates for religious freedom. Rooted in history and tradition, we have made it our mission to protect the future of faith for all. Committed to the preservation of the historical Ecumenical Patriarchate, we are not just defenders, but champions of hope, equity, and the positive potential of faith.”
The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who thanked Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece for offering the Metropolis for the auspicious occasion.
His Eminence Elpidophoros presented a homily on the day’s gospel reading about the healing of the paralytic by the Pool of Siloam near Jerusalem. When Christ said: “Do you want to be healed?” the sick man answered him, “Sir, I have no one to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up.” The thrust of the homily was that any person could be the person needing assistance and that every Christian must be the one to help people in need of healing – spiritual, physical or mental.
After the Liturgy Archbishop Elpidophoros presented greetings from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and introduced Archon and Supreme President of AHEPA Savas Tsvicos, who spoke about the importance of honoring the memories of the Cypriots who died in 1974 and continuing the struggle for Cyprus.
