Little Leonidas Saw Giannis Antetokounmpo Again

April 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Leonidas at Wizards Bucks Game 2
Leonidas Tsoukalas at the Wizards-Bucks game on April 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on April 2. Photo: Courtesy of the family

WASHINGTON, DC – The 9-year-old Leonidas Tsoukalas, who is battling Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), had the opportunity to see Giannis Antetokounmpo up close again. Leonidas, accompanied by his parents, Eleftheria and Konstantinos, and his brother, Antonis, watched the Washington Wizards play the Milwaukee Bucks at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on April 2.

Leonidas’ presence at the game was thanks to the intervention of Greek-American podcaster Marigo Sfaelos and Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Media & New Enterprises Zach Leonsis, the son of Wizards owner Ted Leonsis.

The game was a close one with Giannis scoring a solid 35 points, but the Wizards managed to pull ahead of the Bucks at the end in an upset win 117-113.

The Tsoukalas family at the Wizards-Bucks game on April 2, left to right: Antonis, Leonidas, Konstantinos, and Eleftheria. Photo: Courtesy of the family

It should be noted that Leonidas had traveled with his family from Greece to Baltimore for treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital and in December of 2023, The Make a Wish Foundation made his wish come true and he met Giannis in Milwaukee. Video of Leonidas meeting Giannis was posted on Instagram: https://shorturl.at/uCFW6.

Leonidas Tsoukalas, flanked by his brother Antonis and mom Eleftheria, at the Wizards-Bucks game on April 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on April 2. Photo: Courtesy of the family

