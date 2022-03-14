x

March 14, 2022

List of Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

March 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur holds his Supporting Actor award for his role in the film 'Coda' at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

LONDON — Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “The Power of the Dog”

British Film — “Belfast”

Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Actor — Will Smith, “King Richard”

Actress — Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

Supporting Actor — Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Supporting Actress — Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Rising Star — Lashana Lynch

British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”

Original Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Adapted Screenplay — Sian Heder, “CODA”

Film Not in the English Language — “Drive My Car”

Musical Score — Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Cinematography — Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Editing — “No Time to Die”

Production Design — “Dune”

Costume Design — “Cruella”

Sound — “Dune”

Casting — “West Side Story”

Visual Effects — “Dune”

Makeup and Hair — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Animated Film — “Encanto”

British Short Film — “The Black Cop”

British Short Animation — “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”

Documentary — “Summer of Soul”

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

