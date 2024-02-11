x

February 11, 2024

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Fails to Revive North American Box Office on a Very Slow Super Bowl Weekend

February 11, 2024
By Associated Press
Film Review - Lisa Frankenstein
This image released by Focus Features shows Kathryn Newton in a scene from "Lisa Frankenstein." (Michele K. Short/Focus Features via AP)

” Lisa Frankenstein ” didn’t come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller “Argylle.”

Matthew Vaugn’s ” Argylle ” got first place with only $6.5 million, which brings its running domestic total to $28.8 million in two weekends. The $200 million production is Apple’s first major theatrical flop. Universal Pictures oversaw the North American release for the streamer, where it is playing in 3,605 locations. Globally, it’s earned $60.1 million to date.

Focus Features released “Lisa Frankenstein” in 3,144 locations. A 1980s-set teenage riff on Mary Shelly’s classic tale, “Lisa Frankenstein” was the directorial debut of Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams. Reviews overall were mixed to negative with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it was “a real monster — stitched together from previous movies, painfully incoherent and deeply, deeply dumb.”

This image released by Focus Features shows Kathryn Newton, right, and Cole Sprouse in a scene from “Lisa Frankenstein.” (Michele K. Short/Focus Features via AP)

Audiences were mostly female (61%) and under the age of 35 (71%), according to exit data. But while the opening weekend was low, the production budget was also relatively modest at a reported $13 million.

The movie is set in the same universe as “Jennifer’s Body,” which was written by Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama. That film underwhelmed on its release in 2009 with critics and audiences but has gained appreciation and a cult cache in the past 15 years.

“The Beekeeper” landed in third place in its fifth weekend with an additional $3.5 million. The faith-based “The Chosen” series, showing its fourth season’s first three episodes, placed fourth with $3.2 million while “Wonka” rounded out the top five with $3.1 million.

Overall, it’s likely to be the slowest weekend of the year to date with around $40 million industry-wide down nearly 25% from last year. The big football game isn’t entirely to blame either — in the years prior to the pandemic, the same weekend was able to generate over $75 million. In 2009, the Liam Neeson movie “Taken” went head-to-head with the Super Bowl and made $24.7 million. And in 2015, “American Sniper” brought in $30.7 million.

But this year is different. Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, attributes this to a number of factors, including the unique attention on this year’s game which, he said, “has become the center of attention for the world of entertainment.”

“There was only one new movie and there’s been so little momentum in this movie marketplace,” he said. “It should come as no surprise that, at least in the modern era, this is the lowest grossing Super Bowl weekend that we’ve seen.”

This image released by Focus Features shows Kathryn Newton, right, and Cole Sprouse in a scene from “Lisa Frankenstein.” (Michele K. Short/Focus Features via AP)

Dergarabedian added: “I don’t think anyone wanted to take a chance releasing a big wide release this weekend.”

This week brings two bigger movies to theaters, “Bob Marley: One Love” and “Madame Web,” but things aren’t likely to pick up significantly until ” Dune: Part Two ” opens on March 1.

“This is the natural ebb and flow of things for theaters,” Dergarabedian said. “The box office will recover.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Argylle,” $6.5 million.

2. “Lisa Frankenstein,” $3.8 million.

3. “The Beekeeper,” $3.5 million.

4. “The Chosen,” $3.2 million.

5. “Wonka,” $3.1 million

6. “Migration,” $3 million.

7. “Anyone But You,” $2.7 million.

8. “Mean Girls,” $1.9 million.

9. “American Fiction,” $1.3 million.

10. “Poor Things,” $1.1 million.

 

