March 21, 2023

Linardaki Shares New Public Art Project in Baltimore

March 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Linardaki school Baltimore
Simulation drawings on Mergenthaler Vocational High School (MERVO) building in Baltimore, MD, show what the public arts project will look like when completed. Photo: Sia Kyriakakos and Eirini Linardaki

BALTIMORE, MD – Artist Eirini Linardaki shared the new Public Art Project she is working on with arts educator Sia Kyriakakos and her students at Mergenthaler
Vocational Technical High School (MERVO) in Baltimore.

After leading a workshop in 2017 with Kyriakakos and MERVO, Linardaki noted that “we made the decision to collaborate on a public art project this year called Aster Bright.”
“The installation is set to be placed on the school building during the summer of 2023,” she added. “The production process is taking place on site, with the help of Kyriakakos’
students – a talented group of young artists who are quickly becoming the future of Baltimore’s art scene, under their teacher’s guidance. Over 50 students have already
worked with us, and we will continue to collaborate with them during workshops in May.”

The students in arts educator Sia Kyriakakos’ class at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School (MERVO) in Baltimore working on the project. Photo: Sia Kyriakakos and Eirini Linardaki
Eirini Linardaki at work on the public art project. Photo: Sia Kyriakakos and Eirini Linardaki
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

