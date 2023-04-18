x

April 18, 2023

‘Like an earthquake’: NYC parking garage partially collapses

April 18, 2023
By Associated Press
In this image taken from video, New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured. (AP Photo/Ted Shafrey)

A parking garage has at least partially collapsed in lower Manhattan’s Financial District. That’s according to city officials and bystander video showing cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck. Officials haven’t immediately released any information on injuries. But a person in a business suit was seen being carried out on a stretcher. The collapse happened Tuesday afternoon at a parking structure about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange. Emergency responders and building officials have converged on the scene. City Hall spokesperson Fabien Levy says New York Mayor Eric Adams is en route. Levy has described what happened as a partial collapse.

A parking garage at least partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, according to city officials and bystander video showing cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck. Officials didn’t immediately release any information on injuries, but a person in a business suit was seen being carried out on a stretcher.

The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.”

Emergency responders and building officials converged on the scene, with police urging pedestrians to clear out. New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

