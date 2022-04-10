Light Quake Jolts the Town of Thiva

Society

THIVA – A light earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded on Sunday at 05:12 in near Thiva. The tremor’s epicentre was located, 5km east of the town of Thiva and 48 km northwest of Athens.

A series of four aftershocks followed, with the largest measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, in the next two hours, the Geodynamic Institute of Athens National Observatory announced.