Light – A Lot of Light – Is Being Shed on the Events of January 6th

Today, Thursday at 8:00PM (EST), and almost 50 years after the televised hearings on the Watergate scandal, a House Committee will examine the mob’s invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The hearings will be on live television – with the notable exception of Fox News’ cable channel.

The televised hearings will shed light on the events that threatened democracy in the United States, aimed at derailing the smooth transfer of power from the loser to the winner of the November 2020 presidential elections.

These events and facts are, or should be, known to all of us since they were broadcast live on all channels as they were occurring, and then again and again and again.

Thus, we saw with our own eyes the invasion, the destruction, the attack on the police officers that caused the death and injury of some of them. We heard the cries of “hang Pence,” the vice president of the country, whose security detail led him to a ‘secure place’ to be saved.

Nobody had to tell us that. We did not hear about it from third parties. We saw it. So there should be no one to dispute the facts.

What we did not see, what we do not know, is the background. We do not know if the invasion was spontaneous, or motivated or even organized. And, if it was organized, who is hiding behind it.

And what we do not know is how close the invaders came to achieving their goal.

Aren’t these questions that must be considered? Don’t we have to know the answers?

And shouldn’t responsibility, if any, be assigned?

Those who disagree with holding the investigation – and there are many – and the televised hearings, claim that it’s an attempt by Democrats to exploit them politically in the run-up to the November election. They see a ‘witch hunt’, an attempt to weaken former President Donald Trump, in case he again seeks re-election.

Of course, there is an element of political expediency, as is the case with everything politicians do – but it is not only that. It’s a lot more than that. There is indisputable evidence that necessitates an in-depth investigation of this most dramatic episode in American political history, which was aimed at the overthrowing of our nation’s democracy.