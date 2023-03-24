Life Member Ahepan Cary (Kyriakos) V. Mossaidis Has Died

Funerals

WASHINGTON, DC – The Order of AHEPA and entire AHEPA family’s deepest sympathies and condolences are with Executive Director Basil N. Mossaidis and the entire Mossaidis family following the sad news of the passing of Brother Basil’s father, Life Member Ahepan Cary (Kyriakos) V. Mossaidis who passed away on March 24. He was 86.

Mossaidis was a friendly familiar face at Supreme Conventions, various AHEPA events throughout the domain, and participated in several AHEPA family leadership excursions to Greece, Cyprus, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He will be remembered fondly and warmly by the entire AHEPA family. Mossaidis also contributed significantly to the Greek-American community of Philadelphia and its nearby suburb of Upper Darby, PA. He proudly served AHEPA Chapter 515, Radnor, PA, and previously, Thermopylae Chapter 445, Upper Darby, PA. May his memory be eternal.

AHEPA Executive Director Basil Mossaidis posted the following announcement on his Facebook account:

“Our dad came to the United States in 1955 as a teenager, and settled in Philadelphia. He attended West Philadelphia High School as a senior to get his language certification and diploma. He attended Villanova University for a bit but ended up serving his new country in the United States Army 1959-1962. He was a proud American.

“He served his community and Church, he was part of the parish council when St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Upper Darby was being built in 1965. He was the secretary of the Pan Pontian Chapter ‘Akritai’ of Upper Darby serving as the longest secretary in their history. He served the AHEPA as a 50+ year member. Our dad served many committed and social groups in Philadelphia he taught us how to interact with people and love your country.

“He was a proud Hellene, a proud father, grandfather and husband to our mother. We are so blessed to have had such wonderful parents. Our mother passed in 2004 and now our dad can join her in paradise.

“Thank you to the greater Philadelphia area for serving as home for us and accepting my father and making him a great American and Hellene. May God forgive him of any sins and accept him into his kingdom with open arms where he can join other members of our departed family.”