November 17, 2022

Libyan Foreign Ministry Breached the Agreement for the Meeting, Athens Says

November 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
ATHENS – “A visit by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Tripoli, where he was scheduled to meet with President Menfi, was cancelled because the Libyan foreign ministry breached the agreement that was made as regards him not meeting the Libyan foreign minister”, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in an announcement on Thursday.

“Dendias’ visit to eastern Libya continues normally,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

